Cat and kitten adoption fees waived for one week at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - There are plenty of furry friends trying to find a new home. June is National Cat Adoption Month. It is a time when shelters place an emphasis on finding older cats homes because of an influx of kittens.



Scotties Facial Tissues by Royale is supporting feline adoptions by donating $5,000 each to three rescue organizations. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of the recipients.



Scotties' donation is allowing the shelters to waive adoption fees for one week.



"We take great pride in helping hundreds of cats find the loving forever homes they so desperately need," said John Robertson, Scotties Marketing Director,



Scotties hopes their donation will help rehome between 100 and 150 cats this year.



From June 1-7, all cat and kitten adoption fees will be waived at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.



All adoptable cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, microchipped, screened for temperament, and are up to date on all shots and vaccinations.



This is the fourth year Scotties is making a donation to animal rescue agencies. In the past four years, the company has helped find homes for more than 700 cats and kittens.



For anyone already with a cat, The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering free microchipping through June 30 with a paid exam.



The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is located at 3607 N. Armenia Avenue in Tampa. It is open weekdays 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.



For more information or to see a list of cats ready to be adopted, visit www.humanesocietytampa.org.



