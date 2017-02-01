Kevin Hart creating 'Black Man's Guide to History' for History Channel

Scripps National Desk
10:41 AM, Feb 1, 2017
48 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Eniko Parrish and actor Kevin Hart react at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Christopher Polk
Copyright Getty Images

Black innovators will be the focus of "Kevin Hart Presents: "The Black Man's Guide to History."

The show will highlight important achievements in black history not connected to slavery or oppression. The comedian's show will air on the History Channel.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top