Tampa Bay area doughnut shops offering free donuts for National Donut Day on June 2nd

TAMPA, Fla. - June 2nd is National Donut Day. The "holiday" is always celebrated on the first Friday in June. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first Donut Day in 1938.



A number of local and national donut retailers are offering free deals for customers on Friday.



* * *



Little Donut House

4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Customers can receive a free 3-pack of mini donuts. Limit one per person while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.



* * *



Datz Dough

2602 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Customers can receive one complimentary classic-style doughnut per person (while supplies last). Choose from vanilla sprinkle, chocolate sprinkle, glazed, red velvet, blue majestic, cinnamon, chocolate iced, and more.



* * *



The Donut Experiment

210 Pine Ave., Anna Maria

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Receive one free Cinnamon Sugar donut with any purchase.



* * *



Salvation Army Family Stores

9926 E. Adamo Dr.,Brandon

915 S. Florida Ave.,Lakeland

2815 S. MacDill Ave.,Tampa

13910 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

27040 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Wesley Chapel

10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

In honor of the centennial National Donut Day, five Tampa Bay area Salvation Army Family Stores will be handing out free donuts beginning at 10:00 a.m. while supplies last. The Salvation Army is asking customers share a selfie of themselves enjoying their free donut on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #GivingIsSweet.



* * *



Nicola's Donuts & More

902 W. Busch Blvd., Tampa

5:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Customers can get a chance to win a dozen doughnuts by submitting a reason to win on the company's Facebook or Instagram pages.



* * *



Jupiter Donut Co.

32130 US Highway 19 N., Palm Harbor

6:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Customers can receive a free glazed or cake donut with the purchase of any drink. There will have a special Covfefe donut to celebrate the weekend.



* * *



Dunkin' Donuts

Multiple Tampa Bay area locations

Store hours vary

Customers can receive one free Classic Donut with beverage purchase.



* * *



Krispy Kreme

2128 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon

4209 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland

9100 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

8425 North Florida Ave., Tampa

Store hours vary by location

Customers can select one free doughnut from the entire menu all day.



* * *



Cumberland Farms

5244 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

3944 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills

Customers at participating “new concept” and remodeled Cumberland Farms can receive a free doughnut with purchase of any dispensed beverage, which includes hot or iced coffee, fountain or frozen beverages from 5:00 to 10:00 a.m.



* * *



Wawa

Multiple Tampa Bay area locations

Stores open 24 hours

Wawa Rewards members will receive a bonus reward for a free doughnut with purchase of a coffee.



* * *



Mini Doughnut Factory

2109 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

6:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The store will "dough-nate" a portion of the purchase of a mini doughnut sales on June 2 to local Salvation Army children's programs.



* * *



The Hole Donuts

On Saturday, June 3, Hole Donuts will be set up at the Summer Series Indoor June Market inside the State Theatre in St. Petersburg. Beginning at 11:00 a.m. the first four dozen customers can receive a free small doughnut.



* * *



Entenmann's is celebrating National Donut Day by giving you a chance to win a year's supply of donuts by showing off your basketball passing or shooting skills. For official rules and how to enter, click here: www.entenmanns.com/en/nationaldonutday



* * *



National Donut Day was established by the Chicago Salvation Army in 1938 to raise money for the Great Depression and commemorate the work of Salvation Army volunteers who helped feed soldiers during the First World War.



During World War I, Salvation Army "lassies" traveled to the front lines in Europe making home cooked foods, including doughnuts for troops. They were the only women outside of military personnel allowed to visit the front lines.



The "lassies" often put cooked the doughnuts in oil using soldiers' metal helmets.



On the Salvation Army's website, the organization posted the following original doughnut recipe used by "lassies" during World War:



Salvation Army Lassies' Doughnut Recipe

Yield: 4 dozen doughnuts

5 cups flour

2 cups sugar

5 teaspoons baking powder

1 ‘saltspoon’ of salt

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups milk

1 tablespoon lard



Directions:

Combine all ingredients (except for lard) to make dough.



Thoroughly knead dough, roll smooth, and cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick. (When finding items to cut out doughnut circles, be creative! Salvation Army doughnut girls used whatever they could find, from baking powder cans to coffee percolator tubes.)



Drop the rings into the lard, making sure the fat is hot enough to brown the doughnuts gradually. Turn the doughnuts slowly several times.



When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess fat to drip off. Dust with powdered sugar. Let cool and enjoy.



To learn more about National Donut Day, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/metro/donutdayhistory/.