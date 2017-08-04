Spend $8 to feed your family honey garlic chicken thighs: Dinner on a budget

I found an easy recipe on Food.com by Lori Mama using ingredients most families already have stocked in their pantry. I did change the original recipe by doubling the honey sauce. I also suggest you preseason your chicken as your like.
Here are the ingredients you need:
8 boneless skinless, chicken thighs
1⁄4 cup flour
1⁄2 cup honey
4 tablespoons soy sauce
8 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Here are the directions:
Preheat you oven to 375 degrees.
Preseason the chicken as you like.
Pour the flour in a bowl with tight fitting lid.
Add the chicken in batches and shake to coat.
Shake off the excess flour and place pieces in a greased 8x8 baking dish making sure not to lay them flat.
Mix the honey, soy sauce, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
Pour half the honey sauce evenly over the chicken.
In a separate pan, simmer the remaining honey sauce.
Cover and bake for 30 minutes.
Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes while occasionally basting with the remaining sauce.
Serve hot over rice or with your favorite vegetables.