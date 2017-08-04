Spend $8 to feed your family honey garlic chicken thighs: Dinner on a budget

TAMPA, Fla. - I am taking action to save you money and time to feed your entire family without draining your wallet.

Boneless chicken thighs are on sale this week for $1.29 per pound at Sprouts Farmers Market.

I found an easy recipe on Food.com by Lori Mama using ingredients most families already have stocked in their pantry. I did change the original recipe by doubling the honey sauce. I also suggest you preseason your chicken as your like.

Here are the ingredients you need:

  • 8 boneless skinless, chicken thighs
  • 1⁄4 cup flour
  • 1⁄2 cup honey
  • 4 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper


Here are the directions:

  • Preheat you oven to 375 degrees.
  • Preseason the chicken as you like.
  • Pour the flour in a bowl with tight fitting lid.
  • Add the chicken in batches and shake to coat.
  • Shake off the excess flour and place pieces in a greased 8x8 baking dish making sure not to lay them flat.
  • Mix the honey, soy sauce, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
  • Pour half the honey sauce evenly over the chicken.
  • In a separate pan, simmer the remaining honey sauce.
  • Cover and bake for 30 minutes.
  • Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes while occasionally basting with the remaining sauce.
  • Serve hot over rice or with your favorite vegetables.

