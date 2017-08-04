Spend $8 to feed your family honey garlic chicken thighs: Dinner on a budget

TAMPA, Fla. - I am taking action to save you money and time to feed your entire family without draining your wallet.



Boneless chicken thighs are on sale this week for $1.29 per pound at Sprouts Farmers Market.



I found an easy recipe on Food.com by Lori Mama using ingredients most families already have stocked in their pantry. I did change the original recipe by doubling the honey sauce. I also suggest you preseason your chicken as your like.



Here are the ingredients you need:

8 boneless skinless, chicken thighs

1⁄4 cup flour

1⁄2 cup honey

4 tablespoons soy sauce

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper



Here are the directions: