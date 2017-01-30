Last day to vote in the Florida State Fair's 'People's Choice Fare Favorite Food Contest'

TAMPA, Fla. - Monday is your last chance to vote for your favorite food in the Florida State Fair's annual food contest.



This year the fair has expanded its contest from just burger creations to all types of culinary concoctions. The winner will be announced Tuesday, January 31 and be featured at the fair.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

The following are some of the food items you can vote for:



BBQ Gator Sliders







Bacon Mac and Cheese Quesadilla







Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese







Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake







Quesadilla Burger







Steak Sundae







Chilli Bacon Mac and Cheese







Shrimp And Grits Sundae







Fried Back on a Stick







Blueberry Shortcake







San Antonio Burger







Florida Firecracker







Teriyaki Pork Kabobs







White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog







Donut Grilled Cheese







Kettle Korn Ice Cream





