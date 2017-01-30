Last day to vote in the Florida State Fair's 'People's Choice Fare Favorite Food Contest'

Mostly clear
HI: 61°
LO: 50°
HI: 68°
LO: 47°
HI: 71°
Monday is the last day to vote for your favorite fair food before the State Fair kicks off on February 9.
TAMPA, Fla. - Monday is your last chance to vote for your favorite food in the Florida State Fair's annual food contest.
This year the fair has expanded its contest from just burger creations to all types of culinary concoctions. The winner will be announced Tuesday, January 31 and be featured at the fair.
CLICK HERE TO VOTE
The following are some of the food items you can vote for:
BBQ Gator Sliders
Bacon Mac and Cheese Quesadilla
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake
Quesadilla Burger
Steak Sundae
Chilli Bacon Mac and Cheese
Shrimp And Grits Sundae
Fried Back on a Stick
Blueberry Shortcake
San Antonio Burger
Florida Firecracker
Teriyaki Pork Kabobs
White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog
Donut Grilled Cheese
Kettle Korn Ice Cream