Last day to vote in the Florida State Fair's 'People's Choice Fare Favorite Food Contest'

Sean O'Reilly
7:13 AM, Jan 30, 2017
Florida State Fair
TAMPA, Fla. - Monday is your last chance to vote for your favorite food in the Florida State Fair's annual food contest.

This year the fair has expanded its contest from just burger creations to all types of culinary concoctions. The winner will be announced Tuesday, January 31 and be featured at the fair.

The following are some of the food items you can vote for:

BBQ Gator Sliders



Bacon Mac and Cheese Quesadilla



Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese



Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake



Quesadilla Burger



Steak Sundae



Chilli Bacon Mac and Cheese



Shrimp And Grits Sundae



Fried Back on a Stick



Blueberry Shortcake



San Antonio Burger



Florida Firecracker



Teriyaki Pork Kabobs



White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog



Donut Grilled Cheese



Kettle Korn Ice Cream


 

