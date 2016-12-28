Farm to Market Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut in Green Bean Casserole

Farm To Market Foods of Santo, Texas is recalling 26,506 pounds of Green Bean Casserole, because it may contain undeclared Peanut Allergens.

Green Bean Casserole was distributed in Texas at retail grocery stores of Brookshire and sold as 32 oz. retail trays and were included with Holiday Smoked Turkey and Ham Dinner Kits at the retail Deli Departments.

The product can be identified in a 32 oz. plastic black tray with a clear type lid with the FARM TO MARKET FOODS LOGO label with the name Green Bean Casserole with the following expiration dates:

01/05/2017, 01/06/2017, 01/08/2017, 01/15/2017, 01/17, 2017, 01/26/2017, 01/30/2017, and 02/17/2017.

The Green Bean Casserole was also sold in bulk at the retail Deli Departments in disposable "to go containers." The purchase dates would be any product after November 7, 2016.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The voluntary recall was initiated after Farm To Market Foods was informed by one of their secondary suppliers that an ingredient used to make the Green Bean Casserole, an Ambrosia Brand Worcestershire Sauce was being voluntarily recalled by Schreiber Foods International, Inc. located at 600 East Crescent Avenue, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458.

The Ambrosia Brand Worcestershire Sauce was being recalled because the sauce may contain the peanut allergen. The Ambrosia Brand Worcestershire Sauce was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the peanut allergen.

Consumers who have purchased the Green Bean Casseroles are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Jason Beyer at 940-468-7185 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday-Friday.