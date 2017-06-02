Dinner on a budget: Chicken marinated in bourbon and soy sauce with cauliflower rice for under $20

Deiah Riley
9:13 AM, Jun 2, 2017
WFTS
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - I'm taking action for your money to help you feed your family for twenty bucks or less.

This week Sprouts Farmers Market put boneless, skinless chicken thighs on sale for $1.69 per pound. Cauliflower is also on sale for $0.88 per pound.

I decided to cook up a delicious bourbon chicken recipe I found on JoCooks.com.  The chicken is marinated in bourbon and soy sauce. I served it with cauliflower rice.

The bourbon is the most expensive ingredient in the recipe, but you can save even more money if you already have a bottle in your cabinet.

Here are the ingredients you need:

Marinade

  • 1/2 cup Bourbon
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce low sodium
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger minced
  • 2 tbsp red wine
  • 1 tsp sesame oil

Bourbon Chicken

  • 2 lb chicken thighs boneless and skinless, cut into smaller pieces
  • 2 tbsp olive oil  Coupons
  • 1 tbsp chives chopped


For the full recipe and cooking instructions, click www.jocooks.com/healthy-eating/jos-bourbon-chicken/.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top