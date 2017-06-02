Dinner on a budget: Chicken marinated in bourbon and soy sauce with cauliflower rice for under $20

TAMPA, Fla. - I'm taking action for your money to help you feed your family for twenty bucks or less.



This week Sprouts Farmers Market put boneless, skinless chicken thighs on sale for $1.69 per pound. Cauliflower is also on sale for $0.88 per pound.



I decided to cook up a delicious bourbon chicken recipe I found on JoCooks.com. The chicken is marinated in bourbon and soy sauce. I served it with cauliflower rice.



The bourbon is the most expensive ingredient in the recipe, but you can save even more money if you already have a bottle in your cabinet.



Here are the ingredients you need:



Marinade

1/2 cup Bourbon

1/2 cup soy sauce low sodium

1/2 cup water

4 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tsp fresh ginger minced

2 tbsp red wine

1 tsp sesame oil

Bourbon Chicken

2 lb chicken thighs boneless and skinless, cut into smaller pieces

2 tbsp olive oil Coupons

1 tbsp chives chopped



For the full recipe and cooking instructions, click www.jocooks.com/healthy-eating/jos-bourbon-chicken/.