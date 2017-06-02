Dinner on a budget: Chicken marinated in bourbon and soy sauce with cauliflower rice for under $20

Cloudy
TAMPA, Fla. - I'm taking action for your money to help you feed your family for twenty bucks or less.
This week Sprouts Farmers Market put boneless, skinless chicken thighs on sale for $1.69 per pound. Cauliflower is also on sale for $0.88 per pound.
I decided to cook up a delicious bourbon chicken recipe I found on JoCooks.com. The chicken is marinated in bourbon and soy sauce. I served it with cauliflower rice.
The bourbon is the most expensive ingredient in the recipe, but you can save even more money if you already have a bottle in your cabinet.
Here are the ingredients you need:
Marinade
Bourbon Chicken
For the full recipe and cooking instructions, click www.jocooks.com/healthy-eating/jos-bourbon-chicken/.