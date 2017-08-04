Breastfeeding in public: Why nourishing your baby still makes so many people still upset

TAMPA, Fla. - For some people certainly breastfeeding in public is still upsetting, but not for new moms who are dealing with enough stress as it is.



"These families have a right to feed their babies," says Amy Hammant of the North Tampa Breastfeeding Center.



The center is celebrating this week's World Breastfeeding Week as a special chance to educate the public and expectant mothers.



Hammant hears stories of new moms trying to breastfeed their kids only to have complete strangers ask them to go somewhere else.



That is why one of the things Hammant does with new clients is remind them of the law. The State of Florida defends a woman's right to breastfeed in public no matter how much of their breast might be showing.



And therein lies the problem, especially in prudish America.



"Any time we see a breast we equate it with sex," says Mary Unangst of the Tampa Bay Breastfeeding Task Force.



New mom Claudia Shoemaker, who simply wants her newborn son Ashton to get nourishment, is not too worried about hot-button debates.



"As a new mom, I have to do what's best for my child," said Shoemaker. "And if that's breastfeeding in public, that's what I have to do."



Both sides of the Tampa Bay area are celebrating World Breastfeeding Week with a series of Big Latch-On events on Friday and Saturday.

Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Suncoast Empath Health in St. Petersburg: www.eventbrite.com/e/big-latch-on-2017-tickets-35828716656



Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at USF College of Public Health: www.tbbreastfeeding.org/events/