Breastfeeding in public: Why nourishing your baby still makes so many people still upset

The center is celebrating this week's World Breastfeeding Week as a special chance to educate the public and expectant mothers.
Hammant hears stories of new moms trying to breastfeed their kids only to have complete strangers ask them to go somewhere else.
That is why one of the things Hammant does with new clients is remind them of the law. The State of Florida defends a woman's right to breastfeed in public no matter how much of their breast might be showing.
And therein lies the problem, especially in prudish America.