Here are the 10 best states for jobs

Need a solid job? Washington is the state for you.

An in-depth analysis conducted by WalletHub ranks it highest overall, and the analysis looks at which states have the most job opportunities, employment growth, job security and more.

States on the Top 10 list have higher monthly annual incomes and monthly average starting salaries. The states ranking lowest overall had fewer job opportunities, low employment growth, and the longest time spent working (Louisiana is highest in that).

The worst states include:

50: West Virginia

49: Louisiana

48: Kentucky

47: Alabama

46: Mississippi

45: Oklahoma

44: Alaska

43: New Mexico

42: N. Carolina

41: Wyoming

Click here to read WalletHub's report and see the best and worst sates for jobs in 2017.