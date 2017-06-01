Financial Fitness Zone
All Stages Get Motivated Find Your Stride Financial Therapy Make It Last

Here are the 10 best states for jobs

Jason Meyers
3:22 PM, Jun 1, 2017

With employers expecting to hire 5 percent more graduates from the Class of 2017 than in the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States for Jobs. To ease the process of finding employment for job seekers, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 24 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Need a solid job? Washington is the state for you.

An in-depth analysis conducted by WalletHub ranks it highest overall, and the analysis looks at which states have the most job opportunities, employment growth, job security and more. 

States on the Top 10 list have higher monthly annual incomes and monthly average starting salaries. The states ranking lowest overall had fewer job opportunities, low employment growth, and the longest time spent working (Louisiana is highest in that).

Watch the video above to learn the 10 best states for jobs.

The worst states include:

50: West Virginia
49: Louisiana
48: Kentucky
47: Alabama
46: Mississippi
45: Oklahoma
44: Alaska
43: New Mexico
42: N. Carolina
41: Wyoming

Click here to read WalletHub's report and see the best and worst sates for jobs in 2017.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments