Straz Center offers chance to buy $25 tickets to see the hit Broadway musical 'Wicked'

TAMPA, Fla. - The Straz Center is offering you a chance to buy $25 tickets to see the hit Broadway musical "Wicked."



The New York Times declared "Wicked" to be "the defining musical of the decade."



"Wicked" looks at what occurred in the Land of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. One girl born with emerald-green skin becomes friends with a bubbly blond until the world decides to call one "good" and the other "wicked."



A limited number of orchestra seats will be available for every show in a day-of-performance lottery.



To enter the lottery you must be at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office two and a half hours prior to a performance to place your name in a lottery drum. Winning names will be drawn thirty minutes later.



Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their name and when purchasing the tickets. Each lottery winner is limited to purchasing two $25 tickets and must use cash.



There will be 32 performances of "Wicked" between February 1 and 26. Regularly priced tickets cost between $62.50 and $278.50 and may be bought online at strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office, or by calling (813) 229-7827. Prices do not include handling fees and are subject to change.



