Renowned Broadway star Barbara Cook dies

Thunder
HI: -°
LO: 78°
On Tuesday, veteran Broadway actress Barbara Cook, known for her prolific career in musicals and cabaret and her soprano vocals, died from respiratory failure, her representative said. According to Reuters, Cook died in her Manhattan home surrounded by her family and close friends. Cook, a native of Atlanta, broke out on Broadway in the 1950s with roles in "Oklahoma!," "Carousel" and most notably "The Music Man," for which she won a Tony award for best featured actress in a musical for her role as Marian Paroo. In the 1970s, she became a concert singer, performing at New York's Carnegie Hall. Her 2001 cabaret act "Mostly Sondheim" earned her a Tony award nomination.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2013 file photo, Barbara Cook arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)
Barbara Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89.
Cook died early Tuesday of respiratory failure at her home in Manhattan, surrounded by family and friends, according to publicist Amanda Kaus. Her last meal was vanilla ice cream.
Throughout her nearly six decades on stage, Cook's voice remained remarkably supple, gaining in emotional honesty and expanding on its natural ability to go straight to the heart.