The Nominations for the 89th Annuel Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning.

The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.

"La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

The other nominees for best picture are: "Moonlight," ''Arrival," ''Manchester by the Sea," ''Hell or High Water," ''Lion," ''Fences," ''Hidden Figures" and "Hacksaw Ridge."

Following two years of "OscarsSoWhite" furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait "Moonlight," Denzel Washington's "Fences" and Theodore Melfi's "Hidden Figures."

"Moonlight" tied with Denis Villeneuve's cerebral science fiction thriller "Arrival" for second most nominees with eight each.

The biggest surprise of the morning was the strong boost of support for Mel Gibson, who had long been shunned in Hollywood. Not only did his World War II drama "Hacksaw Ridge" land a best picture nod, but Gibson scored an unexpected best director nomination.

The nominees for best actor are: Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"), Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Ryan Gosling ("La La Land"), Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"), Denzel Washington ("Fences").

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"), Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"), Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals"), Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea") and Dev Patel ("Lion").

Whether fairly or not, the nominations were seen as a test for the revamped film academy. It will be the first Oscars voted on since academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs ushered in new membership rules and added 683 new members as a way to diversify a predominantly white, male and elderly group, which now numbers 6,687.

The Oscars also rejiggered its nominations format. Instead of announcing nominees live in Los Angeles, pre-produced videos of previous winners introduced each category on Tuesday morning.

Though "La La Land" and other best-picture nominees such as "Arrival" and (less certainly) "Hidden Figures" are knocking on the door of $100 million at the North American box office, none of the best picture nominees has yet grossed more than $100 million.

After an unlikely awards season run, the smart-aleck superhero "Deadpool" ($363.1 million) didn't managed to crash the party, making this year's best picture nominees one of the lowest grossing bunch ever.

The regular business of today's corporate-driven Hollywood is increasingly set apart from the industry's awards season, where smaller, critically adored films like "12 Years a Slave," ''Birdman," ''Boyhood" and "Spotlight" have recently dominated. Only one major studio — Paramount, which distributed "Arrival" and "Fences" scored a best picture nomination.

Amazon, however, landed its first best picture nomination for Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea," which the streaming retailer partnered with Roadside Attractions to distribute.

The dearth of blockbusters will pose a test for host Jimmy Kimmel, who'll be presiding over the Feb. 26 Oscarcast for the first time. While the Academy Awards are still among the most-watched TV programs of the year, ratings have been in decline the last two years. Last year's broadcast, hosted by Chris Rock, drew 34.4 million viewers, an eight-year-low.

Rock's show, which he introduced as "the White People's Choice Awards," was rife with Hollywood's diversity debate. This year's — where politics may take over the spotlight — will surely be seen as an improvement. But many have always held that the industry's inclusivity problems are rooted not in its award shows but in its power brokers: executives, agents and producers.

Watch The Oscars LIVE! OSCAR SUNDAY FEBRUARY 26 7e|4p on ABC.

BEST PICTURE

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

=============================

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

=============================

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

=============================

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer,

Michelle Williams,

=============================

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

=============================

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

=============================

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

=============================

VISUAL EFFECTS

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

=============================

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

=============================

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

=============================

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

ORIGINAL STORY

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars are poised to trend in a different direction Tuesday.

Barry Jenkin's luminous coming-of-age tale "Moonlight," the crowd-pleasing African-American mathematician drama "Hidden Figures" and Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaption "Fences" are set to lead a notably more diverse group of contenders when nominations to the 89th Academy Awards are announced Tuesday morning beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST.

One of the morning's big questions is just how many nominations "La La Land" will land. Damien Chazelle's exuberant love letter to musicals is expected to lead all films and could rival the record 14 nods received by "All About Eve" and "Titanic."

Beginning at 8:18 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the Oscar nominees will be announced. The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place in Hollywood on February 26.

Nominations will be announced Tuesday at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET via a live stream on the Academy's official website and will also be carried live by ABC's "Good Morning America" as well as local broadcasters and satellite feed.

Here's what to expect when Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs make the announcements Tuesday:

Best picture

There are up to 10 slots in this category, but Adams expects only eight films will receive nominations. In addition to the front-runners "Manchester by the Sea," "Moonlight" and "La La Land," she said, "Arrival," "Lion" and "Hidden Figures" have strong chances at scoring nods.

She called "Hidden Figures," a "movie for our time" and said that, like previous best picture winner "Crash," "it may be that it comes in at the end and finishes strong."

"To Hell or High Water" and "Hacksaw Ridge" are also in the running, she said. She's not sure that "Loving," which she also called a movie for our time, will make the cut. "People said from the beginning, it's too small, too quiet, but that's exactly why I love it, because you have to lean in and listen," she said. "But it hasn't come out stronger in the end."

Similarly, "Sully," which was a box office hit, hasn't had a strong showing on the awards circuit thus far, but Adams said it might still make the cut.

Best actor

Adams puts Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea") at the top of this list, adding that the only person capable of upsetting him right now is Denzel Washington ("Fences"), who she believes will score his fifth best actor nomination.

She also expects Ryan Gosling ("La La Land") to score a nod, as well as Andrew Garfield, who had strong performances in both "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Silence." The fifth slot, Adams said, will likely go to Viggo Mortensen for his performance in "Captain Fantastic."

Best actress

Adams is excited by all the strong female roles this year, which will make this category a competitive one. She called Emma Stone ("La La Land") the "safe choice" and French actress Isabelle Huppert ("Elle") "the upset for the win." Surprisingly, Huppert, who is considered an actor's actress, has never been nominated for an Academy Award.

Adams also expects that Natalie Portman will get a nomination, even if her film "Jackie" doesn't have the buzz, and that Amy Adams will score a spot for her role in "Arrival."

As for the fifth slot, Adams sees a number of possibilities: Annette Bening, who "couldn't be better" in "20th Century Women," Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins ") after her Golden Globes speech and Taraji P. Henson for the popular "Hidden Figures."

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight") seems to be everywhere these days, and Adams thinks he'll not only score a nod but also win this category. Others she expects to make the list are Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"), Dev Patel ("Lion") and Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea"). The fifth spot could go to Hugh Grant ("Florence Foster Jenkins"), she said, or more likely one of the stars of "Nocturnal Animals," with Aaron Taylor-Johnson having an edge after his Golden Globe win.

Best supporting actress

Topping this list is Viola Davis, who Adams said will likely win for her performance in "Fences." That means she will push aside the other sure nominee, Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea"). Adams also expects to see Naomie Harris ("Moonlight") and Nicole Kidman ("Lion") score nods, and she said Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures") will likely grab the fifth spot.

Best director

Looking at all the relatively new directors likely to be nominated, Adams called this category the greenest. She puts Damien Chazelle at the top of the list for his third film, "La La Land," followed by Barry Jenkins for his second film, "Moonlight." Designer Tom Ford could also score a nod for his second film, "Nocturnal Animals," as well as indie director Jeff Nichols for "Loving."

Other possibilities, Adams said, include Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea" and Denzel Washington for "Fences." As for previous Oscar winner Mel Gibson ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Adams said, "I don't think he will get nominated. There's still a little more time needed to heal the wound."