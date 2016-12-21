Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry visit Children's Hospital dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus

Courtesy:  Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry brought holiday spirit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles recently.

According to a Facebook post from CHLA, the couple, dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, spent time with children and parents, signed autographs and sang Christmas carols.

They also posed for a few photos, as seen below.

"Never naughty, always nice," one caption read. "The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus ... who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!"

Earlier this year, Perry, 32, performed at a benefit for the hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported, and while on stage, she gushed about her emotional connection to its young patients.

“Children are vulnerable," she said. "We have a responsibility.”