U2 to play Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on June 14th on 'The Joshua Tree 2017' summer tour

TAMPA, Fla. - U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," by performing it in its entirety at stadiums across North America and Europe this spring and summer.



The tour which will begin on May 12 in Vancouver includes a stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 14. The largest crowd ever recorded in the stadium, more than 72,000 people, came on October 9, 2009, with U2's 360° Tour.



According to Rolling Stone magazine, U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will be the first time the rock band has played a classic album in concert.



"The Joshua Tree" includes such classics as "Where The Streets Have No Name," "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."



The concert may not follow the album's order of tracks, but it will include them all. U2 is also planning on releasing a new album this year called "Songs of Experience."



Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale Tuesday, January 17. There will have general admission seating on the field and reserved seats in the stands. Presales open for U2 fan club members starting on Wednesday.



May 12 - Vancouver, BC at BC Place

May 14 - Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

May 17 - Santa Clara, CA at Levi's Stadium

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA at Rose Bowl

May 24 - Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

May 26 - Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium

June 3 - Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field

June 11 - Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

June 14 - Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

June 20 - Washington, DC at FedExField

June 23 - Toronto, ONT at Rogers Centre

June 25 - Boston, MA at Gillette Stadium

June 28 - East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

July 1 - Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium



The Lumineers will open for every show except for the Vancouver, Seattle and Santa Clara shows (Mumford & Sons), and the Miami, Tampa and Cleveland shows (OneRepublic).



