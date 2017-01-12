Lineup announced for Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

TAMPA - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced its starting lineup for the annual Food and Wine Festival.

DNCE, Daya and Andy Grammer are among the headliners for this year's event.

The complete schedule of performers so far is as follows:

The third annual Food and Wine Festival returns March 4 and continues through April 30.

The festival lasts nine weekends and is included with any annual pass, fun card or daily admission to the park.

The festival returns with signature dishes and exciting new cuisine – including duck tacos, lobster ravioli, bacon mac & cheese, brown sugar rubbed pork belly, banana foster panna cotta, gator bites, and cabernet-filled chocolates – as well as an expanded selection of wines, craft brews and cocktails.

Food and beverage is not included with park admission and is available for an extra fee.