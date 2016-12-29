Ring in 2017 with these New Year's celebrations

2017 is almost here, and from free family fun to elaborate, elegant galas, we have your New Year's celebration covered.

If you're looking for something fun to do to bring in the New Year right, check out these suggestions.

Free events--

Circles 2017 New Years Bash

Plan on being at Circles this New Years Eve for live music, followed by DJD2 blowing the roof off late night! At midnight - you'll have a front row seat for the official LARGEST New Years Eve fireworks display in THE ENTIRE STATE OF FLORIDA for the fourth year in a row now! FREE FOR EVERYONE - NO COVER!

LIVE STREAM | WATCH THE FIREWORKS LIVE ON THE ACTION NEWS APP

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST

A much cherished annual tradition since 1972, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” is the most popular way for viewers to ring in the New Year, both in the US and worldwide. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show is a New Year’s staple with live performances in New York along with the iconic Times Square ball drop.

Light it up Clearwater NYE

This is a New Year's Eve celebration that's boomin' and bright! Sink your toes into the white sand of Clearwater Beach and be awestruck as fireworks are set off over the sparkling Gulf of Mexico at the stroke of midnight. A free event hosted by the Clearwater Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Light Up Tampa Bay New Year’s Eve Celebration and Block Party

The Light Up Tampa Bay New Year’s Eve Celebration and Block Party at Channelside Bay Plaza is Tampa Bay’s LARGEST New Year’s Eve Celebration! This FREE public event starts at 7:00P.M. and features a custom ball-drop, aerial fireworks display, two stages, LED TV screens, entertainment, local vendors, a variety of food and beverage and a Tampa Bay Lightning watch party!

NYE Gatsby Gala

Ladies, get our your flapper dresses... Men, get our your top hats! Mastry's Brewing Co on St. Pete Beach is going Gatsby-style for New Year's Eve. Revelers are encouraged to dress up in 1920's-style attire for a special evening featuring a new Berliner beer release called "Bubbly," plus tapas-style food, a photo booth, and a DJ. Entry to the fun is free from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. Parking on-site is limited; additional parking can be found at the community center one block behind Mastry's Brewing.

$10-$100 events--

DAYA at Jannus Live for NYE

Are you ready to ring in the New Year at Jannus Live in downtown St. Pete!? Turn the fun up a notch at this high-energy dance party for anyone 18+, but the best deal is the "All You Can Responsibly Drink" ticket option for anyone 21 and older. Dance your way into 2017 with DJ T-Quest, DJ Knex, and a special performance by DAYA.

First Night in Downtown St. Pete

Join the fun at First Night St. Petersburg's 24th Annual New Year's Eve celebration of the Arts. One of the most anticipated annual events in downtown St. Pete, this family-friendly event features live music, entertainment, drama, dance, games, art, fireworks and more! The festivities start at 4 p.m. and continue through midnight.

Gulfport New Year's Eve Gala

Hosted inside the historic Gulfport Casino Ballroom, non-stop dance music will be performed by Otis Velt and the Old School Band as well as DJ James. A full cash bar and drink specials will be available. Complimentary party favors and a champagne toast are included as the "Gecko Ball" drops at the stroke of midnight! Guests are encouraged to dine at one of Gulfport's many fine restaurants prior to the event. Late night tapas, provided by Gulfport area restaurants, will be served at the party after 10:00 p.m. Dress for the evening is described as "Gulfport Formal," leaving much to the imagination! Doors open at 8 p.m. and the party rolls on until 1 a.m.

New Year's Eve Party at Shephard's

One of the hottest spots on Clearwater Beach wouldn't miss the opportunity to throw the best NYE Party around! Live music and DJ, a balloon drop, dancing, party favors and a viewing of the ball drop on a 16-foot video screen; starts at 8 p.m. $25 to $35; Shephard's Beach Resort, 619 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater

NYE Wrap Party 2016 at Tampa Theater

Tampa Theatre is proud to present its inaugural NYE Wrap Party this New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. From 9:00pm until 1:00am, the Theatre will be transformed into the Nu Uplison Sigma fraternity house where Bluto, Flounder, Otter and the rest of the gang from 1978 classic Animal House will throw the most epic house party this side of 2017.

Pied Piper's New Year's Eve 2017 at Jackson's

Complimentary champagne toast, balloon drop, and our own firework show at midnight are perks that make us the best New Year's Eve party in town! Guests enjoy 3 areas of music with live DJs on our outdoor terrace, and two indoor party rooms. Tickets start at $55.

Red Carpet Affair NYE 2017 at Club Prana

The hottest New Year’s Eve party in Tampa is at Club Prana! Celebrate NYE 2017 at this glamorous New Years Red Carpet Affair Party. 5 levels of partying including the Rooftop Skybar overlooking Ybor City and Downtown Tampa! Arrive early and get a spot on the Roof to view the fireworks!

Swingin' in the New Year

Dance your way into the new year at this all-ages event with music by Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88's Band. Includes a countdown to midnight and a balloon drop, party favors and noisemakers, chocolates, prize giveaways and a cash bar. There is also a vintage fashion photo shoot and contest, so dress to impress! Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a swing dance lesson from 8 to 9 p.m., the party continues until 1 a.m.; 9 p.m. $30; Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg

$100+ events--

New Year's Eve at Busch Gardens

Enjoy the thrill rides, live music and fireworks during the New Year's Eve celebration at Busch Gardens! Admission to the New Year's Eve celebration is included with a paid admission to the park.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise

Say "Bon Voyage" to 2016 on a Yacht StarShip Fireworks Celebration Cruise! This dazzling event includes open bar, gourmet food stations, a DJ, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and a great view of the fireworks! Boarding begins at 10 p.m. and the ship will return to the dock by 12:30 a.m. Attendees must be 21 years and up, and are encouraged to wear their cocktail-style best!

New Year's Eve at Topgolf Tampa

Join us this New Year’s Eve for an epic night of fun and an abundant amount of glow sticks and other glow-y things. Skip the crowded bar scene and reserve an all-inclusive bay package for your group that includes party favors and unlimited Topgolf from 9 p.m. to close. Pricing and packages may vary by location.

NYE at the 360° Rooftop

Get your NYE Funk on at the 360° Rooftop with unrivaled views of St. Pete Beach. Located on the top level of Hotel Zamora, guests can enjoy food and drink specials starting at 4 p.m., but the real New Year's Eve Party will begin at 9 p.m. with The Boogie Nights rooftop celebration featuring music by The Hunks of Funk. Also enjoy an extensive open well bar, a decadent dessert and champagne buffet and a midnight champagne toast along with a unique view of the city's fireworks display.

NYE in White at the Hollander Hotel

Dress in your best completely white outfit and get ready to dance the night away poolside at the Hollander Hotel in downtown St. Pete from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. This celebration includes party favors, DJ music, a champagne toast, food, dancing, a ball drop and more. $100 to $110; Hollander Hotel, 421 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg