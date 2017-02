Beyonce took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to make a big announcement.

The pop star and her rapper husband Jay-Z are expecting twins! They'll be adding two more kids to the mix to join Blue Ivy in the Carter household.

In the Instagram post, she shared: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Check out the photo below: