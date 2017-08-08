25 seasons of 'Judge Judy': Show renewed through 2021

"Judge Judy" the television show will be on for 25 seasons assuming nothing happens prior to the show's contract end date in 2021.

The show featuring Judy Sheindlin presiding over court is owned by CBS Television Distribution, which recently renewed its contract. If Sheindlin is still appearing on the show at the end of the current renewal, she'll be 79 years old, according to Broadcasting & Cable.

Sheindlin sold the "Judge Judy" show rights to CTD, which now includes more than 5,200 hours of current and library episodes, and the deal has no expiration date.

It is not known how much Sheindlin made in the deal, but she is paid $47 million annually to appear on "Judge Judy." Some believe it was sold for anywhere between $80 million to $125 million, B&C reports.

In 2012, Sheindlin was named highest-paid television personality.