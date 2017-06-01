Constitutional crisis? Take a deep breath

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 74°
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 15.0px 'Helvetica Light'; color: #aaaaaa; -webkit-text-stroke: #aaaaaa}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
A supporter holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during a Nov. 6, 2016, campaign rally for then-Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Manchester, N.H. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Law professor Keith Whittington says the term “constitutional crisis” gets thrown around way too much. He’s studied the topic, and he tells DecodeDC podcast host Jimmy Williams we’re nowhere near one right now.