Tampa Bay Idol Judge Makenzie

Hailing from Western North Carolina, Kenzie K loves her southern roots where fried chicken and sweet tea run through her veins. She graduated with Honors from Brown College in Minneapolis, MN and continued her career working in Minneapolis for 101.3 KDWB, Hot 96.7, and KEYC News 12 as a T.V. News reporter; she's ecstatic about her move back to warm weather to do middays on WiLD 94.1 in Tampa. Kenzie is passionate about her career and doesn't believe in the phrase" too much work." Her wildly outspoken and playful personality paired with her love for music and pop culture never leave anyone short of feeling entertained.