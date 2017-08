June Knight of June Knight Mid-days: June was born and raised in Boston. With a degree from Emerson College, her resume includes On-Air talent at3 of Boston's heritage radio stations. She got her start in Top 40, took a turn doing talk radio and is excited to add country to the mix. June loves pets, horses-both racing and riding, cycling, and most of all music! You can hear June every weekday from 10am-3pm.