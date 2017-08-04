Tampa Bay Idol Judge Jay Rosenberg

Jay Rosenberg is the Owner and founder of Designs by Jay Rosenberg, a local Interior Design Company. You may remember Jay from season 4 of American Idol, where he placed as a top finalist. Jay sings locally when he can and has even performed the National Anthem for the Tampa Bay Bucs and the Rays. Jay’s genuine good nature extends far beyond his business, Jay donates a large portion of his time to both local and national non-profit organizations and is on the Board of Directors for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Julie Weintraub’s Hands Across the Bay and the Dean Headstrom Foundation for Melanoma Awareness.



